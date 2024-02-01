Drua names squad for Brumbies

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced its match-day squad against the ACT Brumbies this Saturday.

The squad has fixture with the rookies given a chance to don the Drua jumper.

Epeli Momo has been named in coach Mick Byrnes starting 15 and will start at right wing while Isikeli Rabitu and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will come off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The front row sees Liavai Natave at loosehead combining with Zuriel Togiatama at hooker and Jone Koroiduadua at tighthead.

The second row will have the services of Big Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta who will partner with Mesake Vocevoce.

Trialling at the blindside flanker is Vilive Miramira with Elia Canakaivata starting at openside.

Captain, Meli Derenalagi will be don the number eight jersey.

Peni Matawalu is set to start at scrumhalf with Kemu Valetini at flyhalf.

Speedster Taniela Rakuro will be partnering with Epeli Momo on the left wing.

Playing at the inside centre for the first time, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre will partner with Apisalome Vota who will on the outside.

Nadroga lad, Ilaisa Droasese will be based at the fullback position.

The impact players are Mesulame Dolokoto,Emosi Tuquri, Meli Tuni, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Simione Kuruvoli, Michael Naitokani,Motikiai Murray, and Samuela Tawake.

The Fijian Drua will play Brumbies at 7 pm.