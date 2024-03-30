Drua end Force’s unbeaten run

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side has beaten the Western Force 19-5 in their Super W match at Churchill Park today.

Right from the kickoff, the defending Super W champions showcased their dominance, striking early with Sulita Waisega notching the first try of the match.

Their momentum only intensified minutes later when Adita Milinia extended their lead, setting the tone for a commanding performance.

Despite challenging weather conditions and a determined opponent seeking redemption from last week’s defeat, the Drua women maintained their composure and entered halftime with a 12-nil lead.

The second half saw a spirited effort from the Western Force as they managed to breach the Drua’s defensive line, securing their first try of the match.

However, any hopes of a comeback were swiftly quashed as the Fijian outfit responded with Merewai Cumu adding another try to their tally and sealing the victory with a successful conversion, stretching the lead to 19-5.

Despite relentless pressure from the Western Force in the closing stages, the home side’s defense remained resolute, denying their opponents any further opportunities to narrow the gap.