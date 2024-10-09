Drua book officially launched

The official launch of The Rise of the Drua – How a Rugby Dream Captivated a Nation took place tonight, with co-author and Drua commentator Greg Clark expressing his joy at the release of the much-anticipated book.

Clark highlighted the remarkable journey of the Fijian Drua from their inception during the COVID-19 pandemic to their success in Super Rugby Pacific, including their historic playoff appearance in just their second season—an achievement no other team has managed so quickly.

Clark, alongside co-author Norman Tasker, captured not only the story of the Drua but also the wider history of rugby in Fiji.

He reflected on how the Flying Fijians helped revive Australian rugby in the 1950s and noted his long-standing involvement with Fijian rugby, dating back to the early 2000s as a commentator.

He spoke about witnessing the transformation of the Drua players, many of whom were rookies fresh from local clubs and villages, as they grew into formidable Super Rugby competitors.

Clark also touched on the inclusion of women’s rugby in the book, celebrating the progress of Fijian women athletes despite the hurdles they’ve faced, and their recent success on the international stage.

Clark concluded by sharing his excitement for the book’s release, calling it a must-read for anyone interested in the Drua, Fijian rugby, and the broader story of rugby’s influence in the Pacific.

The book is on sale now for $30.