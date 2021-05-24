Dominant Naitasiri reigns in Korovou

Naitasiri has extended its unbeaten run to six games following a dominant performance at Gatward Park in Korovou with a 25-9 win over Northland.

It was Naitasiri’s sixth win and also sixth bonus point.

Impressive center Filimoni Waqainabete had the first say for the visitors just in the third minute when he ran in for a converted try following some brilliant pick and drives by the forwards 20 meters out from the tryline.

The hosts registered its first points through the boot of fullback Joape Dreu as they trail 3-7.

Northland was reduced to 14 men in the 14th minute when captain Manueli Laqai was sent off for dangerous play.

Kaliova Mocetadra grabbed Naitasiri’s second try in the 20th minute following a quick tap close to the opposition tryline for a 12-3 lead.

The nine points lead was reduced to six 14 minutes later after Dreu nailed his second penalty for Northland.

Naitasiri had Sireli Kaloucava and halfback Simione Drotini sent off while Northland’s blindside flanker Malakai Namalo also copped a yellow card.

Despite having a player less Naitasiri fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa sliced through the defensive line to dive over in the corner to extend his lead 17-6 at halftime.

Dreu added his third penalty of the afternoon to put Northland within reach 9-17.

Northland looked good at times but they were dominated by the big Naitasiri forward pack under slippery conditions.

Season campaigner Kini Douglas converted a penalty in the 65th minute to the Ilaitia Tuisese coached side further in front 20-9.

Kaloucava had the final say for Naitasiri as he crashed over for their fourth and bonus point try in the 80th minute for the 25-9 win.

In another math, Northland Development defeated Naitasiri Development 25-17