Do or Die For Lelean Memorial School

[File Photo]

The Lelean Memorial School Under-18 side will leave it all on the field when they face Tailevu North College today to fight for a place in the inaugural Deans Trophy quarterfinals.

Head Coach Ulaiyasi Vakatawakoula says they will approach the game humbly and embrace the underdog tag as they finished fourth in their zone.

He says they have been preparing well for this match and will let their game do the talking on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are coming with humility and underdogs, as we are the last in this zone. Fourth, we drew with RKS, and in the last game against Tailevu North, we drew 8-0. This game is very important, as it will determine our place in the national quarters. So far, our preparation is good, and we are positive. We will do our best against Tailevu North.”

Vakatawakoula emphasized that the boys have a positive attitude towards the game and hope to execute their game plan.

The match between Lelean and Tailevu North will kick off at 12:30 PM today, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala.