Discipline cost us the game says skipper

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Discipline was an issue for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua says Captain Tevita Ikanivere.

The side went down to Warratahs 17-46 after holding on to a progressive lead in the first half.

Ikanivere says the Drua were on a good roll before a few mistakes that could have been improved on.

“Discipline let us down, 15 minutes in and that cost us the game against a good side like Warratahs, they took advantage of us when we were 13 men down, we had 17 weeks of pre-season so what we trained for today, we trained better I just think discipline let us down.”

It’s back to the training ground for the Drua before hosting the Crusaders at home.

Fijian Drua will face Crusaders at 3pm on Saturday at Churchil Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the live coverage of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.