Suva ready for new Skipper season

The Suva Rugby team will be taking each game as it comes heading into the new Skipper Cup season which starts on Saturday.

Suva has retained a few of its players from last year, while majority of their key players have left to join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, with the likes of Serupepeli Vularika, Meli Derenalagi, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Meli Tuni, and Apisalome Vota.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the coaching staff is working on filling in these spots.

He adds they will not be taking any team for granted.

“We are not judging any team just like that, we are not taking Nadi very lightly on our first game and I think the Onus is now on us to take every game as it comes.”

Suva will host Nadi at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

In other matches, Nadroga battles Tailevu at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Northland meets Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou, and the Farebrother challenge between Naitasiri and Namosi will be played at Nauluwai grounds.

The Naitasiri vs Namosi match will be shown live on the FBC Pop channel.