Daunivucu named in France U20

[Source: FFR]

Nineteen-year-old Simeli Daunivucu has been named in the Under-20 France side for the Six Nations Championship, where they face Wales in their opening match on Saturday.

The Stade Rochelais center also made the under-20 squad for the championship last year and is likely to start against this weekend.

The son of former Fiji Men’s 7s and 15s rep Jone Daunivucu, rose to stardom last year making his Top 14 debut for La Rochelle and making playing a total of eight matches in the 2023/2024 season.

The French U20 side will face Italy next on the 22nd of next month, before taking on Ireland in March.