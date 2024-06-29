Daugunu back with Reds

[Source: Reds]

Fiji-born speedster Filipo Daugunu has signed a one-year deal to return to the Queensland Reds.

The 29-year-old has played 69 Super Rugby games over six previous seasons with the Reds and had a strong 2024 season, playing 12 games for the Melbourne Rebels.

Daugunu says returning to his former club was an easy decision since it is where his career began. He adds that he is honored to be back and looks forward to seeing familiar faces.

He returns as a more versatile player, having played mainly at outside center for the Rebels after starting his career as a winger.

Daugunu first gained attention in 2017 after arriving from Fiji.

He has scored 22 tries for the Reds in six seasons and has earned seven Test caps to date.

Meanwhile Daugunu is also part of the 38-member Wallabies squad for the July Test series.