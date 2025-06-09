Call for girls’ rugby showcases in Fiji

[Photo Supplied]

New Zealand Fijian girls head coach Jone Fihaki is calling for tournaments like Global Youth 7s to be hosted in Fiji, saying they are crucial in exposing young female rugby talent that often goes unseen.

Fihaki says many talented girls in Fiji remain hidden due to limited competition opportunities, with most only playing in the background and rarely receiving the exposure needed to progress to higher levels.

He believes platforms like Global 7s allow players to showcase their skills in front of coaches and selectors, opening pathways to future opportunities, including national representation.

Fihaki adds that while boys’ rugby has traditionally received most of the attention, the rapid growth of the women’s game makes it important for Fiji to invest in similar tournaments for girls.

He says hosting events of this nature locally would give more young players a chance to play, develop, and be seen, helping unlock the depth of talent that exists across the country.

Fihaki hopes Fiji Rugby will consider creating a local version of such competitions to support the future of women’s rugby both in Fiji and among the Fijian diaspora.

Meanwhile, the Global Youth 7s wrapped up last week in Auckland where New Zealand girls and boys under 18 scooped the winning titles.

