Byrne reflects on Spain's game's value in northern tour

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has described the recent match against Spain as a vital opportunity for squad management during their challenging Northern Hemisphere tour.

The game allowed the team to rest key players while testing the depth developed through Fiji’s strengthened rugby programs.

Byrne emphasized the importance of maintaining fresh legs and building experience across the squad.

“Playing four Test matches in the Northern Hemisphere isn’t easy. The Spain game allowed us to freshen up a couple of players and see how our depth, which has improved significantly over the last three years, performs under pressure.”

He also highlighted how the match served as a key learning experience for the team, helping refine their preparation strategies for high-pressure matches like the upcoming clash against Ireland.

The Flying Fijians will face Ireland at 3.10 am tomorrow morning.