Byrne impressed with Botitu

Vilimoni Botitu

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has expressed his admiration for Vilimoni Botitu’s recent performances.

Byrne has selected Botitu as the starting fullback for their upcoming clash against the All Blacks this weekend.

The head coach praised Botitu for his exceptional play in previous matches at fullback and is confident he will deliver a similar standout performance against the formidable All Blacks.

Byrne also highlighted Botitu’s strong game-reading abilities, emphasizing his importance to the team’s strategy.

“I feel that he read the game well against the Barbarians but he is back with us. There’s a couple of changes made as well. Other than that we have a strong side against Georgia”.

This game is expected to be a great test as our national team prepares to face one of rugby’s strongest sides.

The Flying Fijians are set to face the All Blacks this Saturday at 2.30pm in San Diego.