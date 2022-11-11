Botitu out with injury

[Photo: World Rugby]

Flying Fijians fly-half Vilimoni Botitu will miss the Test match against Ireland this weekend.

Botitu suffered a medial ligament injury during the 28-12 loss to Scotland on Sunday.

Head coach Vern Cotter hopes Botitu will recover before their last Test.

“He offers us the ability to get down the paddock under pressure and we really liked his game. Unfortunately due to his medial ligament, he is unavailable this weekend but we have Teti Tela back after losing his passport.”

Cotter says Botitu came through when a number 10 was needed and was impressive during the Scotland match.

He says the Castres winger has given them a lot of options at fly-half moving towards the World Cup next year.

The Flying Fijians take on Ireland on Sunday at 1am at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.