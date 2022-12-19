Borthwick to replace Eddie Jones

Steve Borthwick [Source: Yahoo Sports]

Leicester director of rugby Steve Borthwick is set to be confirmed as England’s new head coach.

He’ll take over from the Australian Eddie Jones.

Borthwick has been recruited from Leicester where he has acted as director of rugby since 2020, steering the club to last season’s Gallagher Premiership title victory.

The deal that takes the 43-year-old to Twickenham was finalized today and he’ll be officially announced as Jones’s successor tomorrow.

Jones was sacked almost two weeks ago after presiding over England’s worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.

Warren Gatland, Ronan O’Gara, and Scott Robertson were among the names touted to replace him, but Borthwick has been the Rugby Football Union’s overwhelming preference to take over.

[Source:rugby.com.au]