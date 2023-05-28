Big week for Drua ahead

Saturday will be a big day for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as their match will decide whether they make the quarter-finals or not.

Captain, Meli Derenalagi says they cannot afford to repeat the mistakes made against Moana Pasifika in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash yesterday.

Derenalagi says Moana exposed them during mauls and it is an area they have to strengthen before taking on the Reds.

“The forward pack will need to pull up their socks as we gave away two tries during the maul. We know the Reds will review on that so next week we’ll have to work twice as hard.”

The Drua captain adds there are a lot of weaknesses they need to address as they need to be on their best against a lethal Reds outfit.

Saturday’s match will kick-off at 4.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.