Baby Flying Fijians thumped by Argentina

Felipe Ledesma of Argentina u/20 (L) tackles Ratu Isikeli Rabitu of Fiji U/20 (R) during the match between Argentina and Fiji [Source: World Rugby]

The national side lost 52-12 to Argentina in its final pool match at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in South Africa this morning.

Fiji scored two tries in the match with Ponipate Tuberi diving over in the dying stages of the first half with the conversion from Isikeli Basiyalo.

With the game entering the final 10 minutes, winger Aisea Nawai showed some typical Fijian spirit with a well-taken solo try.

[Source: World Rugby]

Nawai and Ebernezzer Tuidraki copped yellow cards in the match.

Hooker Moses Armstrong-Ravula also crashed over the line, but the try was disallowed for crossing, with flanker Tuidraki stopping any potential tackle.

Captain Nalani May says they gave away too many penalties.

“I think a lot of it was because of our discipline we built a lot of momentum in the first half but we just couldn’t maintain it coming into the second half, we didn’t stick to our style of rugby and I think a lot of the boys got caught sleeping in the second half so that’s part of the reason we couldn’t maintain it.”

The Sports World Fiji U20 lost its first two games going down to hosts South Africa 57-7 and 48-11 against England.

In other results, France beat Wales 29-11, Georgia defeated Italy 28-17, England won 17-12 over South Africa and New Zealand walloped Spain 45-13.