Baby Flying Fijians fall to South Africa in U20 World Cup opener

[Source: World Rugby]

The Baby Flying Fijians had a tough start, suffering a 57-7 defeat against South Africa in their Junior U20 Rugby World Cup opener this morning.

Despite their efforts, the team couldn’t withstand the pressure from the hosts.

Anare Cagi scored Fiji’s lone try in the second half, after South Africa had already taken a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

The message is sent by @fijirugby 🇫🇯 Catch all the action LIVE on RugbyPass TV 📺#WorldRugbyU20s | #RSAvFIJ pic.twitter.com/vpf0WX8noG — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2024

South Africa’s tries came from Michail Damon, Joel Leotlela, Jurenzo Juilias, Lucca Bakes, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Licona Finca, and Asaad Moos.

Beauty from the Baby Boks 🤩 The hosts are running riot in Cape Town 🇿🇦#WorldRugbyU20s | #RSAvFIJ | @SAJuniorRugby pic.twitter.com/WJmApgtKWo — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2024

Fiji also received two yellow cards through Malakai Masi and Breyton Legge.

Fiji will now focus on their next match against England on the 5th, followed by a game against Argentina on the 10th of next month.

You can watch these matches live on the FBC Sports channel.

What footwork by Joel Leotlela! 🤯 Nobody can stop him getting to the line 😤#WorldRugbyU20s | #RSAvFIJ | @SAJuniorRugby pic.twitter.com/4T5hhOmbdp — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 29, 2024