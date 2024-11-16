Australian select 7s to join 2025 Coral Coast Sevens

[Source: The Roar]

The Australian Select 7s team is set to feature in the 2025 McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens, thanks to PacificAus Sports.

This makes them the fourth international 7s team confirmed for the tournament.

Joining them will be the USA Falcons, who are returning to the Coral Coast to compete once again against some of the best teams like New Zealand All Blacks 7s, Aussie 7s, Samoan 7s and the Fiji 7s, along with top Fijian club teams.

The McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens will take place at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 16-18.