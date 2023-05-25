Aumua excited to play Drua in Fiji

Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua arriving at the Nadi Airport last night.

Standout Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua is looking forward to playing in Lautoka when they clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This is because Aumua who has been the side’s best player this season has maternal links to Fiji.

The 28-year-old is from Naveicovatu in Tailevu.

Aumua who frequently visits his family in the village says he cannot wait to play the Drua at home.

The robust centre who also announced a two-year deal with the Crusaders next season says their aim is nothing less than a win against a formidable home team.

The Moana Pasifika side arrived in the country last night with players like Timoci Tavatavanawai, William Havili, Isi Tuʻungafasi and Christian Lealiifano.

Drua host Moana Pasifika at 2.05pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.