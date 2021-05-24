Aumua back for Hurricanes match against Drua

Two All Blacks hookers are set to make their appearance for the Hurricanes in this afternoon’s clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Asafo Aumua and Dane Coles have been included in the Hurricanes’ match-day squad.

Aumua is also making a return following a three-week suspension and Coles is set for his first match of the season.

Former All Black prop Franks has been bracketed on the bench after spending the early stages of the year sidelined following a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered late last year.

The three test stars will add some much-needed experience to a Hurricanes side that has looked out of sorts in their opening two matches against Australian opposition.

The Hurricanes lost to Brumbies 25-42 last weekend and will be looking for a win.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will meet Hurricanes at 3.35pm this afternoon.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.

[Source: Rugby Pass]