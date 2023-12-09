Army Green, Lavidi Brothers final

[Source: Fiji Bitter Labasa Sevens/ Facebook]

Army Green will meet Lavidi Brothers this afternoon in the final of the Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s at Subrail Park.

The men from Delainabua ousted defending champions Paradise Raiwasa Brothers 14-12 in the semi-final this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Lavidi Brothers earlier caused a major upset when they defeated Police Blue 17-12 in another pulsating semi-final clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Lavidi is led by former national 7s captain Tevita Daugunu.

The main cup winner will walk away with $8000 prize money.