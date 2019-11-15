Home

Ardie Savea among big names uniting to help make positive change for Pacific rugby

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 12, 2020 11:59 am
[Source: TVNZ]

As Super Rugby makes a comeback in New Zealand this weekend some of the big names in the sport have pledged their allegiance to help make a positive change for Pacific rugby.

All Blacks stars Ardie Savea and Ngani Laumape and former All Black Jerome Kaino are some of the names that have taken to social media to announce they’re proud to be board members of the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare.

PRPW is an independent not for profit organization that supports professional and semi-professional players of Pacific Islands heritage to enable their ongoing success both on and off the field.

PRPW chief executive and founder Dan Leo welcomed the new revitalized board and looked forward to the experience and passion these brave men will bring for the good of Pacific Island rugby’s future.

[Source: TVNZ]

