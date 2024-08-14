2027 men’s rugby world cup new format

[Source: World Rugby/ Facebook]

The journey to the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia has been mapped out, with 24 teams set to compete in the tournament.

Twelve teams have already secured their spots by finishing in the top three of their pools at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

For the remaining spots, teams from different regions will compete in various tournaments and play-offs.

In Africa, the winner of the Rugby Africa Cup 2025 will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the runner-up will enter a play-off with a team from Asia.

Similarly, in Asia, the champion of the Asia Rugby Championship 2025 will earn a direct qualification, with the runner-up heading to a play-off against an African team.



The Pacific Nations Cup 2025 will see the top three teams, excluding Fiji and Japan, qualify for the World Cup.

The team that finishes in 6th place will participate in a play-off. In Europe, the top four teams from the Rugby Europe Championship 2025 will qualify, while the 5th place team will enter the Final Qualification Tournament (FQT).

In South America, the champion of the Sudamerica Rugby Championship 2025 will secure a spot in the World Cup, with the runner-up entering a play-off and the third-place team going to the FQT.

The Final Qualification Tournament will bring together teams that have advanced through various play-offs and regional competitions, with one final team earning a place in the World Cup.

Teams from across the globe will compete in these regional tournaments and play-offs, all with the goal of securing a coveted spot in the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.