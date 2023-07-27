11 Drua in starting XV

Captain Semi Radradra (left), Simon Raiwalui.

Another four players will make their first appearances for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians against Samoa in the July Test Series.

Fijian Drua stars Iosefo Masi, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira and Ilaisa Droasese will all start while Joseva Tamani is expected to debut off the bench.

Masi forms the new midfield pair with Semi Radradra, Droasese at fullback while Derenalagi and Miramira are the flankers.

Article continues after advertisement

Only three players that started against Tonga have been retained including Selestino Ravutaumada, Caleb Muntz and Isoa Nasilasila.

11 Fijian Drua reps are in the run on side and four on the reserves.

Radradra is the skipper replacing Waisea Nayacalevu.

Simione Kuruvoli gets the nod at halfback after sitting out the season due to injury.

Muntz is at flyhalf with the back three of Ravutaumada, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Droasese.

A new front row of Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere and Luke Tagi starts this week.

Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta are the locks while Viliame Mata packs down at number eight.

Fiji plays Samoa at 2pm on Saturday in Apia.