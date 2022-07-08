Webster to lead Warriors next season

Andrew Webster [Source: NRL]

Panther’s assistant coach Andrew Webster has been confirmed as the Vodafone Warriors head coach from the start of 2023.

A former assistant coach at the Warriors from 2015 to 2016, Webster will return across the Tasman on a three-year deal next season as he takes over from current interim coach Stacey Jones.

Webster is viewed by many as one of the best young coaches in the game and was a key member of the Penrith coaching staff that oversaw last year’s NRL premiership-winning team under Ivan Cleary.

He joined the Panthers in 2021 after featuring as an assistant coach under Cleary at Wests Tigers, where he was also named as interim coach for two matches prior to Cleary’s arrival in 2017.

Webster was also recently named as one of many new faces in the Samoa coaching ranks for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

