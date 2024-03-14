We will get better every week: Naiqama

[Source: New South Wales Rugby League]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails aim to put on a great show for the home fans in round two of the Jersey Flegg Cup against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Churchill Park on Saturday.

Our Silktails enter this week’s game with a clear understanding of what they need to do.

Coach Wes Naiqama says there’s a lot of learning and they strive to get better every week.

“We will get better every week and we know we are near our potential, we have a big turnover of players. Still we didn’t really get the trial matches we were going into. Every team has two trial matches or one match and we have sort of just gotten into it which is out of control but we won’t be making excuses. We will definitely get better every week. We have laid some really good foundations and taken massive learnings from that.”

Naiqama adds that this is just the start, and he expects a positive response from the team going forward.

Silktails and the Rabbitohs will clash at 12pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.