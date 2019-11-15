Wayne Bennett to coach Maroons for State of Origin

Queensland will have the most successful coach in premiership history, Wayne Bennett, as they prepare for the State of Origin which kicks off next month.

The QRL on Friday confirmed Bennett would take over from Kevin Walters after he was appointed Broncos coach earlier this week.

Walters, who coached the Maroons in the past four series, will help Bennett prepare for his return to the Origin arena 17 years since he was last at the Maroons helm.

Bennett will likely be in charge of a new-look team for the November 4 series opener in Adelaide with several players, including Valentine Holmes, Michael Morgan and David Fifita unavailable.

Meanwhile, the first qualifying finals match kicks off tonight with the Panthers taking on the Roosters at 9.50pm.

Tomorrow, the Raiders face the Sharks at 7.40pm followed by the Storm meeting the Eels at 9.50pm.

On Sunday, the Rabbitohs tackles the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]