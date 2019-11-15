Walters set to be offered Broncos coaching role

Kevin Walters looks set to be installed as the next Broncos coach with the club expected to offer him a contract this week.

NewsCorp has pointed to Walters getting the nod over former Cowboys premiership winner Paul Green in the two-horse race to replace Anthony Seibold.

The QRL board will release Walters from his Maroons contract if the Broncos insist he cannot do both jobs.

In this week’s matches, the Panthers and Roosters will kick-off for the final on Friday at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches on Saturday with Raiders taking on the Sharks at 7.40pm and Storm meets the Eels at 9.50pm.

The last match on Sunday will see Rabbitohs face the Knights at 5.05pm.