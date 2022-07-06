Walsh likely to leave the Warriors

Reece Walsh [Source: NRL]

Warriors fullback Reece Walsh will likely depart the club at the end of the 2022 season.

This as club officials confirmed a major change in his personal circumstances which impacted his ability to move to Auckland.

Walsh, who was under contract for the 2023 season with an option in his favour for the 2024, will now remain in Australia at the end of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

The teenage fullback joined the Warriors early in the 2021 season and has gone on to play 30 games for the club since, scoring 10 tries.

The New Zealand side is on a bye this week.

Round 17 of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Sharks facing the Storm at 9.50pm.