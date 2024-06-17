Walsh cleared for Maroons

[Source: Sporting News]

Good news for Queensland Maroons fans as Reece Walsh has been cleared to play in the State of Origin Two next week.

Wlash returns to the number one jersey after getting through just seven minutes of Game One before he was knocked out in the tackle that saw Joseph Sua’ali’i sent off.

After coming on for Walsh in Sydney and playing a starring role, Selwyn Cobbo has been left out of Game Two, his place taken by Warriors veteran Kurt Capewell.

Maroons coach Billy Slater said Cobbo is ‘not quite 100 per cent at the moment’ and the decision was made to rest him.

Eels forward J’maine Hopgood is out with a back injury with veteran Felise Kaufusi set for his 16th Origin appearance after being named on the bench.

Dane Gagai is the 18th man, while Heilum Luki and Trent Loiero have been named in the extended squad as reserves.

Origin Two will be played next Wednesday.