Waerea-Hargreaves charged

Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was one of three players charged by the Match Review Committee following his side’s 20-10 win over the Sea Eagles last night.

Hargreaves was charged with a grade one dangerous contact offence on Manly youngster Zac Fulton in the 62nd minute of the game.

This means the Roosters forward will attract a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea, as it is his third and subsequent offence this year, he will face a two-match ban if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

Meanwhile, tonight Warriors take on Storm at 8pm and Eels battles Panthers at 9:55pm.