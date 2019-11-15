Home

Valemei privileged to receive rookie of the year award

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 1, 2020 12:16 pm
Semi Valemei after receiving his award [Source: Canberra Raiders]

Fijian born Canberra Raiders winger Semi Valemei says he was privileged to receive the rookie of the year for the green machine.

He says it’s a massive achievement for him especially because he had never received an award in his life.

The 21-year-old has also advised the younger generation to keep chasing their dreams.

Valemei and the Raiders will take on the Sharks in the qualifying finals on Saturday at 7.40pm.

Also on Saturday, the Storm face the Eels at 9.50pm.

The first qualifying finals begin tomorrow with the Panthers facing Telstra Premiership title holders Roosters at 9.50pm.

On Sunday, the Rabbitohs tackles the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]

