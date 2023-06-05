Suaalii charged

[Source: NRL]

Roosters centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is facing up to a month on the sideline after he was charged with Dangerous Contact after Sunday’s win over the Bulldogs in the National Rugby League.

The Grade 2 charge is Suaalii’s third and subsequent offence and carries a three-game ban with an early guilty plea increasing to four games should he fight the charge and be found guilty at the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins will be without Anthony Milford and Jarrod Wallace for the next three matches after both accepted early guilty pleas to charges arising from Saturday’s clash with the Warriors