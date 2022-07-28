Sivo, Blake to meet Koroisau and Kikau

[File Photo]

Five Fijians will be in action on Friday night when the Eels take on the Panthers in round 20 of the NRL.

Regular starters Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau will run out for the Panthers.

In the opposing team, Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and former Fiji Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard have been named to start.

The Eels is the only team that’s defeated Penrith so far this season.

Friday night’s clash kicks-off at 9.55.

Round 20 starts tonight at 9.50 with Fiji Bati centre Pio Seci to debut on the wing for Manly Sea Eagles against the Roosters.