Silktails named for Mounties clash

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Kaviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama has named his startling-up for round four of the Ron Massey Cup.

The young team is boosted by the return of World Cup winger Vuate Karawalevu.

This provides the Kadavu youngster with the opportunity of getting some game time, something he lacked with the Sydney Roosters.

Article continues after advertisement

Sunia Turuva, Tomasi Seru, Simione Cakauniqio, Rusiate Baleitamavua, Tevita Vukicea and Sefanaia Bola are also in the mix.

The Kaiviti Silktails will take on Mounties at 7 tonight.