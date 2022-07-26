Sea Eagles players stand down over club’s pride jersey

The Sydney club plans on wearing a rainbow jersey against the Roosters to promote inclusivity, but some players say cultural and religious beliefs are behind their refusal. [Source: 1News]

Seven Sea Eagles players have stood down from selection for Thursday’s NRL game against the Roosters over the club’s decision to wear a pride jersey.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports players including Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley will not play.

The Sea Eagles are set to become the first club in NRL history to wear an LGBTQIA kit, but they’ll do it without the players who are objecting on religious and cultural grounds.