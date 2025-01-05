School embraces rugby league at the primary level

Holy Trinity Anglican School in Suva has taken a bold step in sports development by introducing Junior Rugby League at the primary school level, thanks to a partnership with Oran Park Rugby League Football Club from Sydney, Australia.

The collaboration, led by Oran Park’s president Scott Gettings, aims to instill rugby league skills in children at an earlier stage, a departure from Fiji’s norm of beginning the sport in secondary school.

Head of School Johnson Rure expressed his gratitude during the gear handover ceremony, highlighting the significance of the partnership.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are so fortunate to have Mr. Scott and his club supporting us. With the equipment and jerseys, we can now focus on teaching the basic skills of rugby league to our students, starting from primary school.”

He adds that the initiative marks a new chapter for Holy Trinity, which has traditionally focused on academics but is now expanding its reach into di-verse sports.

Holy Trinity’s pioneering effort, supported by Oran Park Rugby League Football Club, aims to create a pathway for young players to excel in the sport while fostering a new generation of rugby league talent in Fiji.