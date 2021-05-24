Rugby League
Saifiti injured as Knights keeps finals hope alive
August 16, 2021 6:13 am
Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti’s Newcastle Knights are keeping their finals dream alive as they secure an edging 16-14 win against Sharks on Sunday.
The Knights have jumped into seventh on the ladder after last night.
However, Saifiti’s is a concerning casualty of Newcastle’s first top eight appearance since March, with a feared medial ligament injury taking the gloss off a gritty win over Cronulla.
Errors and penalties dominated for much of the first hour in Redcliffe before a 14-14 deadlock deadlock triggered the contest into life but Saifiti was a late casualty.
Seconds later Saifiti was prone on his back and battling with a left knee issue.
The influential prop gamely tried to play on before succumbing to the injury soon after, coach Adam O’Brien confirming at least a few weeks off for his star front-rower.
In another NRL match last night, Warriors beat Bulldogs 24-10.
[Source: NRL]