Rugby League

Saifiti injured as Knights keeps finals hope alive

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 6:13 am

Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti’s Newcastle Knights are keeping their finals dream alive as they secure an edging 16-14 win against Sharks on Sunday.

The Knights have jumped into seventh on the ladder after last night.

However, Saifiti’s is a concerning casualty of Newcastle’s first top eight appearance since March, with a feared medial ligament injury taking the gloss off a gritty win over Cronulla.

Article continues after advertisement

Errors and penalties dominated for much of the first hour in Redcliffe before a 14-14 deadlock deadlock triggered the contest into life but Saifiti was a late casualty.

Seconds later Saifiti was prone on his back and battling with a left knee issue.

The influential prop gamely tried to play on before succumbing to the injury soon after, coach Adam O’Brien confirming at least a few weeks off for his star front-rower.

In another NRL match last night, Warriors beat Bulldogs 24-10.

[Source: NRL]

