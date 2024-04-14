Roosters scout impressed with local talent

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

A Sydney Roosters rugby league scout has been blown away by the level of raw talent he has seen at secondary schools level in Fiji.

Dean Feeney was at Prince Charles Park to witness the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League quarterfinals, where the best 32 teams from around the country took the field for school pride and honour.

Feeney says as a tribute to their relationship with the Kaiviti Silktails, the Sydney Roosters are looking to scout more Fijian talent to groom them into the National Rugby League in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously we have a relationship with the Kaiviti Silktails and we’re trying to help them get better and get more young Fijians over to Australia and give them a pathway that’s not in rugby union, following in the footsteps of Viliame Kikau and Maika Sivo.”

Feeney says a handful of Fijians have played for the Sydney Roosters, including former Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama and the club is hoping to find more young talent to nurture in stars.