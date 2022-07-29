Rugby League

Roosters down undermanned Sea Eagles

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

July 29, 2022 5:30 am

[Source: NRL.com]

The Roosters repelled a physical challenge from the Manly Sea Eagle to come away with a 20-10 win in round 20 of the NRL.

Roosters flyers were at their best with Joey Manu chalking up one try and 188 run metres on his return from injury and Daniel Tupou also crossing the line and carrying the ball for 203 metres.

Tupou, Nat Butcher and Joseph Manu scored for the Roosters with Sam Walker nailing two conversions and two penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

Manly’s tries were scored by Andrew Davey and Alfred Smalley.

Round 20 continues tonight with the Warriors facing the Storm at 8pm and Eels battles Panthers at 9.55pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

Flour prices to increase from today

133 kg of cocaine destroyed

Upskilling workers through TVET is the best investment: Jenkins

Lautoka lawyer convicted of contempt of court

Certain town councils need assistance all the time: Kumar

FHEC works to establish Mining institution

FBC’s operation not cheap: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fiji’s buoyant economy supports smaller budget deficits: ANZ

2022-2023 National Budget passed

Lautoka murder suspect remanded

Waqanika insults Fijian workers: Sayed-Khaiyum

Bati to face England in October

Roosters down undermanned Sea Eagles

Lumelume moves to flanker

More threats made to several schools around the country

Kulas manager gives back to football

Twelve debutants for Pacific Cup

US to distribute 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

Timely assistance for FANCA Nations Cup

MP blames Commission for election chaos

Blackrock Camp is a magnificent facility: NZ Chief of Army

US makes 'substantial' offer to bring basketball star home

Professor calls for revision of PACER Plus

Two victims found eight years on

Police destroys over $33 million haul of cocaine

Hardships drive Kulas

Plans for new RFMF warehouse

Every woman's body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign

Buretu villagers adapt to climate change

Big shoes to fill for Moceisawana

McDonald’s UK raises price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

Fijians invited to celebrate with FBC

Bowlers ready to roll

Riteish Deshmukh to be seen in a powerful cameo in Ek Villain Returns

Rights of a Child Periodical Report workshop underway

Iraqi protesters break into parliament denouncing the nomination of new premier

Last two ex-officers sentenced to prison

Climbers 'shaken' after surviving avalanche, night in snow cave

Silktails skipper Tavodi out for the season

Chris Rock spills on Will Smith Oscars slap

First ever sales fall for Facebook owner Meta

Uncle cops 13 years for rape

Ministry outsource farming programs

Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola

Plumbing licensing announcement welcomed

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returning with online, cable shows

Thousands who are eligible could miss out on $350 govt payments

Million in lockdown in Wuhan after four cases

Beyoncé fans upset about reported leak of 'Renaissance' album

Kickoff is the key: Gollings

Is Victoria Beckham feuding with daughter-in-law Nicole Beckham-Peltz?

Kulas fly high to make final

Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney flat

Futsal 20-member squad named

Alleged murderer fronts court today

Germany to play England in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley

Sivo, Blake to meet Koroisau and Kikau

Manchester United complete Lisandro Martinez signing from Ajax in £57m deal

Fuel products' prices to increase from Monday

Genomic sequencing will be done locally: Fong

Shawn Mendes cancels tour dates

COP President witness the impact of climate change

Gas prices soar as Russia cuts German supply

UK remains integral development partner President

Ministry confiscates 130 whales tooth

ACTON Fiji thrives in the ICT sector

Pacific forced to deal with consequences of climate change: Sharma

Training for poll assistants

Freight rates will continue to increase when fuel rises

Localized framework to be implemented soon

PNG through to OFC Nations Cup final

Highlanders call on fans support

Opposition MPs will abuse their positions if elected into government: AG

Nacuqu to lead Fiji 7s

Rabi and Kioa people to become citizens

Municipalities encouraged to improve investor engagement

Thaggard memorial bowling returns after three decades

Manu back on deck for Roosters

RFMF’s development training praised

President meets with Fijian diaspora in UK

Why they split and why it's hard to see their show go

Pelosi Taiwan visit: Beijing vows consequences if US politician travels to island

Six artists to perform at FBC’s 68th birthday concert

Borrowing was necessary: Sayed-Khaiyum

Oral cancer cases on the rise

45 deaths reported, 8730 new cases

Monkeypox: New Zealand's two cases considered recovered

Rapper Rollie Bands shot dead after telling critics to 'pull up'

Visa delay hinders Dranisinukula’s selection

Serial sperm donor Kyle Gordy detained in Fiji

Kulas ready to fly

Allegations levelled against USP

US national further remanded for alleged murder

Senior airport staff fired

Selection headache for Tuisese

Major plans for WAF in the next 12 months

Kikau fined $1500

Testing mechanisms in place: Waqainabete

Mark Ponder, who assaulted police officers sentenced to 63 months in prison

Business picks up post pandemic

Woman 'incredibly shaken' after sexual assault in Auckland

U.S. spots first monkeypox case in a pregnant woman as cases climb

Australians in hospital with COVID hit new record

Vatunisolo and Naiseruvati are our flag bearers

Opposition will oppose anything: Sayed-Khaiyum

Instagram Addresses Plans to Improve After Kylie Jenner Tells Platform

Property prices predicted to have fallen up to 15%

Two typhoid cases identified

Beijing hits back as UK leadership contenders sharpen China rhetoric

Officials acquire Diplomatic Protocol Training

Taxi driver yet to be charged

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees

Google posts major ad sales growth slowdown following pandemic

Haiti: 209 killed in Cité Soleil in 10 days

Great voice cast anchors ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

COVID origin studies say evidence points to Wuhan market

Adele announces new dates for Las Vegas residency

US urges China to condemn Myanmar

Satellite firms Eutelsat and OneWeb aim to combine operations

Clinical severity of COVID-19 low: Waqainabete

Selection headache for Cole

Fiji 7's squad named for Birmingham Games

Bulitavu applauds budget

Pio Seci to make NRL debut

Cynical comments missing enormous evidence of progress

Music industry as tough as it has always been

Fuli names final 12

Increased price to renew confidence in copra industry

Opposition continues to belittle government efforts: Usamate

No panic in All Blacks camp: Foster

Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy in Canada

DHL records growth in shipments

Russia to pull out of International Space Station

Amazon Prime subscription price raised by £1 a month

FSA welcomes budget allocation

Russia waging gas war with Nord Stream 1 cuts - Zelensky

Saneem puts PA and NFP on notice

Commonwealth Games live on FBC Sports

Finding the net issues need solving: Cole

Health Ministry continues to send samples abroad

Battle of the forwards in Skipper Cup final

Waqanika accused of lying during budget debate

Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer, say reports

Massive $109.2m invested

'Goodfellas' actor dies at 83

COP26 President’s Fiji visit to enhance climate change action

National Skills Council to address skills shortage

FBC staff to benefit from life insurance cover

PNG Deputy Commissioner commends NCD members

Samisoni hails government initiatives

Fiji welcomes first incentive group from China

Naidu’s lawyer to make further application

Fiji Police reviews recruitment criteria

Repatriating Fijians is our last option: Seruiratu

New role, same result for captain

Fourth COVID-19 dose is needed: Waqainabete

Naitasiri want change of fortunes

Family heartbroken following alleged murder

Opposition MP’s are political opportunists: Nand

PNG Chamber calls for curfew

Bill to amend media laws tabled

Chamber welcomes new Command Center

More contribution expected from yacht industry

EU approves disbursement of $11.64m for Fiji

PNG Army takes control of Port Moresby Streets

Kulas thankful for support shown so far

Sea Eagles players stand down over club’s pride jersey

Hospitals and clinics are in operation today

Nord Stream 1 supply to EU to be cut further

Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorbike

Ministry will soon begin testing for monkeypox

Marvel faces its next big challenge as it tries to go through a Phase

Isolated showers for upper North Island, heavier dousing for parts of South Island

Japan's police to take measures after wild monkey rampages

Adele finally announces rescheduled Las Vegas dates

Landowners will continue to be empowered

New COVID variant poses threat: Dr Waqainabete

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds

Stop blaming past governments: Professor Prasad

Parental motivation for Bolakoro

Titanic and The Omen actor David Warner dies at 80

Bilibili get new rugby uniform

Kikau accepts fine

Test positivity within WHO recommendation

Opposition's budget reaction is shocking: Koya

Fiji’s contribution toward SDGs commended

Taxi driver in custody for alleged murder

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

Military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Central banks made 'grievous' mistakes says former RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler

Monkeypox is spreading faster than the data about it, hindering mitigation efforts

Wildfire grows as firefighters battle punishing heat

Armed PNG election supporters cause chaos

Missing Sydney woman Shereen Kumar's boyfriend has been charged with murder

Koroisau wants green and gold

Bainimarama acknowledges women in sports

PM hits out at Biman Prasad saying leaders don’t lie

AG questions Gavoka’s speech writer