Roosters down undermanned Sea Eagles

The Roosters repelled a physical challenge from the Manly Sea Eagle to come away with a 20-10 win in round 20 of the NRL.

Roosters flyers were at their best with Joey Manu chalking up one try and 188 run metres on his return from injury and Daniel Tupou also crossing the line and carrying the ball for 203 metres.

Tupou, Nat Butcher and Joseph Manu scored for the Roosters with Sam Walker nailing two conversions and two penalties.

Manly’s tries were scored by Andrew Davey and Alfred Smalley.

Round 20 continues tonight with the Warriors facing the Storm at 8pm and Eels battles Panthers at 9.55pm.

[Source: NRL.com]