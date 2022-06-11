QVS and RKS win rugby league titles

[pic:FSSRL-Facebook]

Queen Victoria School Knights have spoiled Ratu Kadavulevu School’s hope of winning all the Southern/Eastern Zone rugby league titles today.

This is after the RKS Eels went down to QVS Knights 14-10 in the Under-15 final at Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Marist Storm finished third following its 18-10 victory over Nasinu Panthers in the playoff.

However, RKS bounced back in the Under-17 final beating Marist Storm 24-20.

RKS was trailing 10-12 at halftime but managed to score 14 points in the second spell.

The Under-19 final between RKS Eels and QVS Knights will kick off at 2:10pm.