Players displays much passion for the sport says coach

[Source: AFL Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji AFL Men’s head coach Alipate Navuso says the eagerness and determination his players display on and off the field for the past few weeks reflects the passion they have for the sport.

While AFL is still a minor sport in Fiji, Navuso believes the sport is heading in the right direction.

AFL was officially introduced in Fiji back in 2011, and Navuso believes the sport has come a long way since.

He adds that most of their players are based out of Suva, and have to travel daily for their training sessions at Albert Park.

“So the western boys for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, they spend their own money to come down to camp here and go back. They also pay for their own food. I would also like to thank their families for being there with them supporting them.”

The immerse support his players have from their families is something Navuso also notices, and he says their involvement with the team is one of the main motivators for the boys.

The side is expected to leave for Australia in two weeks, where they will compete in the Pacific Cup competition from November 14th to the 26th.