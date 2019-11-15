Paul Vaughan is tipped to miss out on State of Origin clash

Dragons star Paul Vaughan is tipped to feel the Origin axe as NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler reveals “there’ll be some disappointments” when he announces the first lot of players in his 27-man Blues squad tonight.

Due to the State of Origin series being played after the competition finishes this year, only those who aren’t playing finals will be included in the first announcement.

Incumbent stars like Nathan Cleary and James Tedesco are a lock and it’s expected Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary will finally get his debut.

Meanwhile, in round 20 of the NRL, Warriors is currently leading Manly Sea Eagles 16-10 at Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales.