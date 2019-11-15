Panthers set to miss Kikau in NRL preliminary final

The Penrith Panthers are set to miss their star forward Viliame Kikau in the NRL preliminary final in two weeks’ time.

They may have earned a week off but Penrith received a blow this morning with Kikau expected to miss out due to a lifting tackle.

Kikau was charged with a grade one dangerous throw for a first-half tackle in last night’s 29-28 win over the Roosters.

The charge would see him serve a one-game suspension if he enters an early guilty plea.

The club has until midday tomorrow to enter a plea.

[Source: NRL]