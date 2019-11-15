Rugby League
Panthers set to miss Kikau in NRL preliminary final
October 3, 2020 11:39 am
Viliame Kikau [Source: Penrith Panthers]
The Penrith Panthers are set to miss their star forward Viliame Kikau in the NRL preliminary final in two weeks’ time.
They may have earned a week off but Penrith received a blow this morning with Kikau expected to miss out due to a lifting tackle.
Kikau was charged with a grade one dangerous throw for a first-half tackle in last night’s 29-28 win over the Roosters.
The charge would see him serve a one-game suspension if he enters an early guilty plea.
The club has until midday tomorrow to enter a plea.
[Source: NRL]
