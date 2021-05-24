New NRL club interested in Taumalolo

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has admitted the club is interested in signing Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo if he leaves his current club.

Taumalolo is currently on a mega $10 million deal with the Cowboys that takes him through until 2027, but there are rumors of unrest in North Queensland.

Taumalolo’s form has been on the slide since being switched from lock to the second row and prop and back.

The Cowboys is set to meet the Raiders on Saturday at 8.35pm in round two of NRL.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Rabbitohs and Storm clash LIVE and FREE tonight on FBC Sports channel on Walesi at 9pm.