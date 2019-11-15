New Broncos coach aims to restore club’s winning culture

Kevin Walters has been named Broncos coach and insists he will unite and restore the club’s winning culture.

The club officially announced Walters signing on Wednesday and the five-time Broncos premiership winner said it was the realization of “a dream” 20 years in the making.

The 52-year-old will relinquish his head coaching duties with the Maroons but will remain involved in the preparation for this year’s State of Origin series.

Article continues after advertisement

The culture of the Broncos, who claimed their first wooden spoon this year, has been fractured and tipped to be Queensland coach Wayne Bennett said Walters would drive a restoration of their culture because he understood what had made the club great.

Talei

[Source: nrl.com]