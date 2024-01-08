Navale inks three-year deal with Manly

[Source: Supplied]

Promising Fiji Bati rep Caleb Navale has signed a new three-year deal with Manly Sea Eagles.

The son of former Fiji Bati rep, Eparama who represented the country at the 2000 Rugby League World Cup, Navale made his international debut at the Pacific Championships last year.

Manly coach Anthony Seibold was impressed with Navale’s form for the Sea Eagles development side in the Jersey Flegg side last season, where he won the Best and Fairest award.

[Source: Supplied]

Seibold says Navale showed his real potential at the Pacific Championships and will be spending time training with the NRL squad during the 2024 season.

The mentor adds he wants to help Navale achieve his potential and hopes to see him compete for a spot in the New South Wales Cup team this year.