Montoya scores as Warriors end losing run in Australia

[Source: Getty Images]

Fiji winger Marcelo MontoyaMontoya scores as Warriors end losing run in Australia

Former Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a double as the Warriors ended their 13-match losing streak in Australia.

The Kiwis down the Cowboys 26-12 in round three of the NRL.

Article continues after advertisement

Led by star halfback Shaun Johnson, the Warriors overcame an early deficit to pile on five tries to two to secure their first win outside New Zealand.

In other results, the Titans edged the Storm 38-34 and Broncos thrashed Dragons 40-18