Mitchell clears the air on Origin rumors

Latrell Mitchell

Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell looks unlikely to be back in action in time for Origin II.

Rumors have circulated New South Wales coach Brad Fittler is set to pull a late centre switch, but that is news to hooker Damien Cook.

Queensland coach Billy Slater has confirmed a backline weapon will be playing on the opposite side to what he plays in club land.

Meanwhile, a $500,000 salary gap has been reported, with the highest-paid players on each Origin squad revealed.

Origin I will kick off tomorrow between NSW Blues and Maroons at 10.10pm.