McGuire looking at missing six matches

Dragons forward Josh McGuire is looking at missing as many as six matches after being issued two high tackle charges by the NRL match review committee.

This was after last night’s 20-16 loss against South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The careless high tackles, deemed to be grade one and grade two offences, occurred in the 17th and 66th minutes into the match.

Article continues after advertisement

MacGuire has had four other previous sanctions in the last two years and this increases the severity of the sanctions he is facing.

Two early guilty pleas would result in a five-match ban while an unsuccessful trip to the judiciary would add another week.

He has until tomorrow to enter pleas.

[Source: NRL]